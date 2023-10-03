CPR Investments Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,769 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 0.7% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $12,968,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8,589.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after buying an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 617,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,414. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

