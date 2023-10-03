CPR Investments Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for 1.9% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 80.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 127,646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 90.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,849,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 99,028.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:TNA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,440. The company has a market capitalization of $937.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

