CPR Investments Inc. Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. ProShares Short Dow30 accounts for 3.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 1.55% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 61.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 189,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 604.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 137.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 52,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 6.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 78,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DOG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.