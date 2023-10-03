CPR Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,125 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 4.2% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CPR Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $113.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

