CPR Investments Inc. Sells 15,839 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

CPR Investments Inc. cut its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

ProShares Ultra Technology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 5,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

