CPR Investments Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
VTI traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.47. 288,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,738. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $298.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.70.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
