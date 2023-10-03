CPR Investments Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

SPXS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. 3,417,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,606,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.