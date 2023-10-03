CPR Investments Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $360.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,318,617. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

