Creative Planning Acquires 823,226 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $404,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 916,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

