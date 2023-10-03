Creative Planning Buys 409,171 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,171 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $930,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 191,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 268,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 523,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 48,738 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

