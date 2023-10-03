Creative Planning Has $2.57 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 9.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $2,567,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,608. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.