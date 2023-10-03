Creative Planning Has $631.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,655,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 7.30% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $631,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 756,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,997. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

