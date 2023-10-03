Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.96% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $314,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 924,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

