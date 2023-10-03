Creative Planning Purchases 252,615 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 10.49% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $606,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.