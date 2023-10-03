Creative Planning Sells 216,596 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,596 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $154,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AVUS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. 88,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,772. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $78.53.
About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
