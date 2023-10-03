Creative Planning Sells 49,177 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,177 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 1.85% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $239,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,698. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

