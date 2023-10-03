Creditcoin Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.48 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005274 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 265,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

