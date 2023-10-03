Crumly & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,795. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

