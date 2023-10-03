Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 293,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999,969. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

