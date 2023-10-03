Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 387,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,551. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

