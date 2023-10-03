Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $312,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.2% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 50,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

