Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 941,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,807. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

