Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 124,542 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,542 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,152,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,842,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 38,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,069. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

