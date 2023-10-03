Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 50.3% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
