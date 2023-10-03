CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.77.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

