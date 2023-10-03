CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.54 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

