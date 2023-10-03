CT UK High Income (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Stock Performance

Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 78.85 ($0.95) on Tuesday. CT UK High Income has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.70 million, a PE ratio of -7,800.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

CT UK High Income Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

