Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.32

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.32 and last traded at $87.99, with a volume of 18613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 114.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,048 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $2,144,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $57,850,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

