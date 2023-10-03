Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,433,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 4,815,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,037.7 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSITF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Currys from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Currys from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 53 ($0.64) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
