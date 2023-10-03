Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,433,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 4,815,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,037.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSITF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Currys from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Currys from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 53 ($0.64) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Currys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Currys

Currys Price Performance

Currys Company Profile

DSITF stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Currys has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.