Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cutera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Cutera Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of CUTR opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Cutera has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at $192,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taylor C. Harris bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 43.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Cutera by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,846,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 179.2% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cutera by 13.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

