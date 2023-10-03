CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,359,300 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 4,645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,572.9 days.

CYAGF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

