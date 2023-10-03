Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $266.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.55 and its 200 day moving average is $240.52. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

