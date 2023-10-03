Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $571.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $253.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

