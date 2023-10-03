Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.