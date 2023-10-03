Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 437.3% in the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,041 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,908 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 880,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,142 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

