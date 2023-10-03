Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $342,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.72 and a 200-day moving average of $385.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

