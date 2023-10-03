Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.