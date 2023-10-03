Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

