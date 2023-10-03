Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

