Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 12,194 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 182.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

