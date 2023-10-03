Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

