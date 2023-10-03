Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,334,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

