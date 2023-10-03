Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,076. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

