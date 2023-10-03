Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

DASTY stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

