De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Update

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 9,428,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 999.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on De Grey Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on De Grey Mining in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGMLF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86. De Grey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

