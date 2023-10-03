Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $517.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.16. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $312.71 and a 52-week high of $568.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

