Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

