Dero (DERO) Price Tops $2.48

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Dero has a market cap of $34.54 million and approximately $11,016.11 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00009036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,449.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00239519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00863164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.00532244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00058936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00140078 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,936,955 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.