Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.59

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 6521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digi International

Digi International Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $955.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,686.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,762. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 601,171 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,575,000 after purchasing an additional 384,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 131,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.