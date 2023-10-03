Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.12 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.